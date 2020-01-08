AAP forms three-member panel to draft its election manifesto

The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday announced a three-member ‘manifesto committee’ for drafting the party’s manifesto for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

The three-member committee includes, senior party leader Atishi as the chairperson, Vice Chairperson of Dialogue & Development Commission (DDC), Jasmine Shah and party spokesperson Ajoy Kumar as the members.

“All the three members will incorporate suggestions of people and the vision of our party while preparing the manifesto. The manifesto will be released between January 15 and 20,” said senior party leader Gopal Rai while addressing a press conference.

Mr. Rai said that issues highlighted by AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal during his town hall meetings such as cleaning the city and finding a solution to traffic congestion would be part of the manifesto.

The party also said that they have reached out to 30 lakh households with the ‘AAP ka report card’ and also distributed it to about 13 lakh people during 650 mohalla sabhas since December 26.

On December 24, the party had launched ‘AAP ka report card’, which describes the top 10 achievements of the government in the last five years and had set a target to take it to 35 lakh households. From December 26, the party has been taking it to households and mohalla sabhas held in all Assembly constituencies.

“We have reached out to 30 lakh households with the the report card. Will complete it by January 10,” Mr. Rai said.

Campaign drive

Taking the report card to the people and Mr. Kejriwal holding seven town hall meetings were part of the second phase of the party’s election campaign. He said that the party will announce the next phase of the campaign after releasing the manifesto.

Mr. Rai said that current schemes and works of the AAP government will continue and they will now prepare new schemes to be included in the manifesto.