AAP forms sports cell ahead of Assembly poll

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday announced the formation of a “sports cell”, which will organise “Khel Samvad”, a sports dialogue, from December 22 as part of its campaign for the upcoming Assembly election in Delhi.

The decision to form the sports cell was taken at a meeting held under the leadership of AAP Delhi convener Gopal Rai on Friday.

“At the State level, nine people were appointed in the cell and the party [AAP] has also formed Lok Sabha-level and district-level teams. The main job of these teams would be an expansion of the organisation in the Assemblies,” an official statement said.