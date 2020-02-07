AAP distributes Kejriwal’s ‘guarantee card’

Aam Aadmi Party volunteers on Thursday afternoon were spotted outside their party office near Laxmi Nagar metro station here handing over cards to more than a dozen young men who were sporting the party caps. The card, the party said, was “Kejriwal’s guarantee card”.

The party volunteers, mostly school and college students, then hit a nearby market and started distributing the cards.

A “door-to-door” programme, through which the party claims to have reached lakhs of households in the city, has been one of the main outreach programmes by the party in the run-up to the Delhi Assembly election.

“Iss side mein calender hain, aur iss side mein sarkar kya kaam kiya hai aur kya karegi woh likha hai [This side of the card has a calendar and the other side has the details of the work done by the AAP government and their plans],” 19-year-old Rahul, a polytechnic student, explained as he handed over a card to a shopkeeper. Mr. Rahul was heading the team.

“We had sent 100-150 volunteers, divided into teams of 10 members, across constituencies every day,” said a volunteer who was overseeing the party’s door-to-door campaign.

In December, the AAP had brought Prashant Kishor’s Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) on board to work along with the party for the Delhi Assembly election.

The card in the form of a tabletop calendar bore 10 promises made by AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal to the people of Delhi printed on one side and a calendar of the current year printed on the other.

“We have trained the volunteers and asked them to talk about three things to the people while distributing the guarantee card — free water we have been giving, 200 units of free electricity and free bus rides for women in city buses,” an I-PAC volunteer told The Hindu.

As Mr. Rahul and his friends visited a number of shop to distribute the cards, some were happy at getting a free calendar, while some refused to take it saying they were BJP supporters.

“When you are free, read this,” Mr. Rahul said as he gave a card to a street vendor.

Nishand (17), a Class XI student of Government Boys Senior Secondary School in Shakarpur Block, said that he has been part of the door-to-door campaign for the past few days. “In Priyadarshini Vihar and Bank Enclave we are a little weak, but in Ramesh Park and Lalita Park area we are really strong,” he said and added that the party would, however, win.

“Barabar takkar hoga AAP aur BJP ka [There will be neck-to-neck competition between AAP and the BJP],” his 18-year-old friend, Abhishek Kumar, a BSE first year student, quipped. “BJP ka banda bhi strong hai [The BJP candidate is also strong],” he added.