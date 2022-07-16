AAP demands rollback of licence fee hike

The hikes in the trade and storage licenses could prove to be the death knell for businesses, said AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

AAP on Friday said the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is “planning to destroy every single businessman of Delhi” by “arbitrarily hiking” trade and storage licence fees. The party demanded a rollback of the hike.

The MCD did not respond to the allegations.

“Earlier there was a trade licence fee of ₹500 for a shop of upto 10 sqm. Now it has been increased to ₹4,000. Licence fee for 21-400 sqm shops have been increased to ₹21,000. For shops with an area of more than 400 sqm, a licence fee of ₹72,000 will now have to be paid,” AAP leader Durgesh Pathak said.

Mr. Pathak said the hike in the trade and storage licenses could prove to be the death knell for businesses.

“We know the real motive behind this move is to gobble up funds, which will fill the pockets of your councillors. There has to be a limit on greed and corruption,” Mr. Pathak added.