AAP demands CBI probe into Hathras rape incident

Was beaten up by policemen: MLA

“The Hathras victim was first raped by a few savages, and yesterday the whole system raped her. The whole episode is very painful,” said AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a tweet on Wednesday.

In another development, AAP MLA Ajay Dutt alleged that he was beaten up by three Delhi Police officers when he was enquiring about the Hathras victim on Tuesday at Safdarjung Hospital in the city. Addressing the media, the AAP MLA requested Home Minister Amit Shah that the three officers should be suspended. “I stood beside the Dalit family of Hathras. Is it a crime to be a Dalit?” he said.

Caste slurs

“The SHO, ACP and DCP all three manhandled and assaulted me at the Safdarjung Hospital. The DCP slapped me and kicked me as well. They also used caste slurs against me. The way the police behaved with an elected representative is unfortunate. The police also denied the family of the survivor to see the body and also did not allow them to participate in the last rites,” Mr. Dutt said.

AAP Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam said that FIRs should be registered against these three police officers.

The Minister said that the Hathras case should be investigated by CBI in a time-bound manner.

“The trial of the case should be done by a fasttrackcourt and the accused should be convicted in six months. Also, ₹2 crore compensation should be given to the family of the victim,” Mr. Gautam said.

“Let’s stand together in solidarity to demand justice for Hathras gang-rape victim at 5 p.m., 2 October at India Gate. Be there,” the AAP said in a social media post.

“AIIMS which proactively gives admission to politicians and other influential people denied admission to the survivor. She was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital and yesterday she lost her life. The DCP manhandled Dutt who is an elected representative from Delhi. AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj also confirmed that the police used caste slurs against the elected representatives of Delhi. If the attitude of the police is such towards the elected representatives of Delhi then we can imagine what it could be with the common people,” Mr. Gautam said.

Meanwhile, Dalit leaders of the Congress party lashed out at the U.P. government for allowing the police to cremate the victim in violation of Dalit rituals without informing her parents.