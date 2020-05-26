Delhi

AAP, BJP trade barbs over mishandling of epidemic

They attack each other over lack of effort

The BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday hurled accusations at one another over the handling of the COVID-19 outbreak.

While the BJP accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of “serving a new lie” about the pandemic at press briefings every day, the AAP attacked the BJP on COVID-19 management in Gujarat and also hit out at BJP Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari for playing cricket in another State and violating the rules of the lockdown.

Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said that Mr. Kejriwal had become “a machine of lies, as he seeks to hide the failures of the Delhi Health Department”. “Mr. Kejriwal should answer when the Delhi government will stop playing with statistics? How long will the Delhi government continue to harass the people of Delhi with data on infections?” he said.

Rohini MLA Vijender Gupta alleged that the health system of Delhi had collapsed and the pandemic had reached unauthorised settlements as well as slums.

Meanwhile, AAP MP Sanjay Singh accused the BJP of being insensitive to the plight of the poor and stranded migrants and attacked Mr. Tiwari for playing cricket in another State.

“Every day thousands of poor migrants are walking on the streets of India. Many of them have lost their lives due to road accidents. But ignoring such a humanitarian crisis, how can an elected public representative go to another State to play cricket? How can a public representative be so insensitive?”

‘Gujarat has failed: AAP

Alleging mismanagement of the virus outbreak in BJP-led Gujarat, Mr. Singh said that the High Court there had said that the condition of State civil hospital were as good as a dungeon.

“Around 865 people have died in Gujarat due to the virus and the number of deaths in the State is the highest in India. It is crystal clear that the health infrastructure of Gujarat has completely failed,” the AAP MP added.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 26, 2020 12:22:03 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/aap-bjp-trade-barbs-over-mishandling-of-epidemic/article31674949.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY