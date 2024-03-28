GIFT a SubscriptionGift
AAP, BJP MLAs face off in the first Assembly session since CM’s arrest

March 28, 2024 01:20 am | Updated 01:20 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau
Finance Minister Atishi in Delhi Assembly on Wednesday.

Finance Minister Atishi in Delhi Assembly on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ANI

The first Assembly session since Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest, on Wednesday, was adjourned soon after it started following protests by MLAs of both the ruling and Opposition parties on the Assembly premises. AAP MLAs, who came to the session wearing yellow T-shirts and cut-outs of the CM’s face, staged a demonstration against the arrest of their party chief even as the Opposition party members took out a march seeking Mr. Kejriwal’s resignation over allegations of corruption.

Speaker Ram Niwas Goel adjourned the House till April 1.

Speaking to mediapersons, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said, “There are almost a dozen allegations of corruption against Kejriwal. If the excise policy was world-class, why did he take it back?”

Delhi

