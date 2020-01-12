AAP accuses rivals of removing party hoardings

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday filed a complaint to the Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi about people vandalising AAP’s hoardings allegedly at the behest of rival political parties in “collusion” with officials of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation in Rajinder Nagar Assembly Constituency.
“The rival political party and detractors of AAP with a view to execute their malignant motives and exhibit their insecurities towards our party have condescended to the debauched extent of impulsively vandalising and destroying the legally authorised billboards displaying the party’s message to the public on January 10, 2020,” the complaint said. It added the billboards exhibiting political advertisements encompassing BJP leaders, however, remained intact.
The AAP also asked the CEO to take cognisance of the matter and address the issue.
