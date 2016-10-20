Special police team formed to trace JNU student

The Delhi Police have formed a special investigation team to probe the case of missing student of Jawaharlal Nehru University Najeeb Ahmed.

The decision comes five days after he left the campus and amid growing anger among students over the investigators' failure to trace him and the alleged manner in which the administration has dealt with the issue.

The team will be headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police II (South) Manishi Chandra, an officer with an extensive work experience for the Special Cell. The composition is yet to be decided.

Additional DCP -I (South) Nupur Prasad said that teams have been sent to several locations, but refused to disclose them. She denied that any CCTV footage was recovered. She, however, said that one person saw Najeeb leaving the campus in an autorickshaw on October 15.

The estimated time of him leaving the campus is between 12 noon and 1 p.m.

On the alleged scuffle between Najeeb and a group of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad students the night before Najeeb's disappearance, the police said they would either need the boy himself to lodge a complaint or wait for the university's probe report.

Asked if any friend or fellow student has shared any instance of Najeeb receiving any threat since the Friday incident, police said no such information was provided to them.