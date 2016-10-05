SC asks Delhi top brass to tackle dengue

Noting that the “interests of the people are paramount”, the Supreme Court on Tuesday asked Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to join hands and find solutions to contain the spread of chikunguniya and dengue in the National Capital.

A bench led by Justice Madan B. Lokur asked the LG to convene a meeting with Mr. Kejriwal, the Delhi Health Minister, the heads of the three municipal corporations, among others at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

“In our opinion, for the general interest of the people of Delhi and considering the fact that a large number of people are affected by dengue and chikungunya, it would be appropriate if a meeting is convened by the Lieutenant Governor tomorrow at 2.00 p.m.,” the Supreme Court ordered.

The court outlined the purpose of the meeting as “to resolve issues relating to the better management of the problems faced by the people of Delhi due to dengue and chikungunya — and other issues, if so advised”.

The participants will include Dr. Puneet Kumar Goel, Commissioner of South Delhi Municipal Corporation; Mohanjeet Singh, Commissioner of East Delhi Municipal Corporation; P.K. Gupta, Commissioner of North Delhi Municipal Corporation among others.