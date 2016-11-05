Delhi

Protests by Rahul and Kejriwal a political drama, says Naqvi

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Friday termed protests by Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the OROP issue a “political drama” and a “conspiracy” to demoralise the county’s security forces.

Accusing Congress and AAP of forgetting national interest for “narrow” gains, he dubbed both the leaders as “passwords of political drama” and warned that their politics over the pension issue will “wipe out” their “remaining” political base.

”...Those people who have forgotten national interest for their narrow political interests have also forgotten that their act will lead to wipe out of their remaining political base,” Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs, Naqvi, during ‘Run for Unity’ rally here, said.

“First they raised questions on surgical strikes, then on killing of SIMI terrorists, now they are trying to create confusion over OROP,” he said.

Mr Naqvi’s remarks came in the wake of protests by Rahul Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi after 70-year-old ex-serviceman Ram Kishan Grewal allegedly committed suicide over OROP. - PTI

Printable version | Jun 6, 2020 4:00:03 PM

