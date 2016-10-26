Delhi

Northern Railway gears up for festive rush

Preparing ahead:Scenes such as these at major railway stations in the Capital during the festive season are expected to be a thing of the past, according to Northern Railway.— File Photo

It is nearly that time of the year when major railway stations in Delhi witness a huge rush of passengers due to the festive season. The Northern Railway, however, said adequate arrangements are in place to take care of the rush.

A major share of the rush would be taken care of at the Anand Vihar railway station, from where more than 50 per cent of the east-bound special trains will be started, keeping in mind its adequate capacity and good connectivity.

The Delhi Division of Northern Railway is also creating additional waiting areas at Anand Vihar and New Delhi railway stations for seating arrangement of people going for Chhath Puja. Passengers at these waiting areas will be able to see train information displayed on LED screens, apart from entertainment programmes, a Delhi division spokesperson said. Mini control centres have been set up at all major stations with representatives from all departments for better monitoring of operations, he added. Apart from deployment of additional railway officials at major stations, there are plans to deploy 300 scouts and guides, and Civil Defence Volunteers also.

Medical booths have also been set up at New Delh, Delhi Junction, Anand Vihar, Hazrat Nizamuddin and Sarai Rohilla railway stations, where doctors and paramedical staff will be deployed, apart from ambulances, he said.

The authorities have also deployed additional ticket checking personnel, booking clerks and enquiry and reservation clerks at these stations. Apart from this, 113 unreserved ticketing system counters are also being operated at major stations.

