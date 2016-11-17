J&K to adopt BEAMS for budget preparation

In a bid to have a paperless budget from next year, the Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to adopt the Budget Estimation Allocation Management System (BEAMS) in the State which will “ensure better cash management and monitoring system”.

“The government will adopt BEAMS, being developed by the National Informatics Centre, for the preparation of future budget,” State Finance Minister Haseeb A. Drabu said.

Mr. Haseeb, who discussed the modalities for implementing the new system at a meeting here, stressed the need for adopting BEAMS and said it will be the first major step towards having paperless budget.

“It will help in bringing better cash management, financial reporting and monitoring system,” he added.

He said that mis-classification will also be eliminated with the system ensuring minimisation of human error.

Mr. Drabu said this application is web-based and connected with the centralised database. Its implementation will also generate customised management information system. - PTI