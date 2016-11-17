J&K to adopt BEAMS for budget preparation

In a bid to have a paperless budget from next year, the Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to adopt the Budget Estimation Allocation Management System (BEAMS) in the State which will “ensure better cash management and monitoring system”.
“The government will adopt BEAMS, being developed by the National Informatics Centre, for the preparation of future budget,” State Finance Minister Haseeb A. Drabu said.
Mr. Haseeb, who discussed the modalities for implementing the new system at a meeting here, stressed the need for adopting BEAMS and said it will be the first major step towards having paperless budget.
“It will help in bringing better cash management, financial reporting and monitoring system,” he added.
He said that mis-classification will also be eliminated with the system ensuring minimisation of human error.
Mr. Drabu said this application is web-based and connected with the centralised database. Its implementation will also generate customised management information system. - PTI
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor