Taking art to the masses

Not too far from the azaan of the historic Jama Masjid and in close proximity to the tolling bells of Gauri Shankar Mandir in Chandni Chowk, a novel little endeavour is bearing fruit. Art that had been confined to the haloed precincts of art galleries for ages, is being taken to the masses, courtesy the ongoing Art-Architecture-Design Biennale.

An initiative of the Ministry of Culture, the biennale in Delhi concludes at the Red Fort on December 15, before travelling to the rest of the country over the next three months. It is said to be inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s directive to establish a cultural space to rival those of Berlin and Venice.

While any talk of a Biennale brings to mind seasoned artists with their best works in certain sacrosanct spheres of cities, the Art Bazaar here, as part of the Biennale has overturned those long-held notions. With 20 exhibition spaces from different organisations and individuals who were shortlisted on the basis of their creative content by the Ministry, well-respected bodies such as The Marg Foundation, Easel Ideas and Bodhisatva shared space with Choreotheque — interactive installations, Say it with a Pin, Design Factory India, Kariigirii and Artgrating and others. There were budding artists like Shikha Ajmera and Ashima Mehrotra toowho made their presence felt at this rendezvous of art, artists and masses.

“I have never seen something of this kind. Chandni Chowk was known only for its market and cinema halls until now,” says Sarwat Jahan, a visitor to the crowded art bazaar.

Praising the Biennale as the “first of its kind in the country”, Shikha Ajmera, who does fabric painting, found the response to be very good, given the limited and niche audience for art According to her, the Biennale and art bazaar have “provided a platform and interaction place for diverse stakeholders, including art lovers, artists, students from different colleges, influencers and others. “It will help budding artists like me to grow and think beyond art galleries and also give us a big push,” says Shikhawho does fabric painting.

This is the only place beyond a gallery, where art from independent artists is being displayed; the Government has curated seven other themes — such as temples, gardens, baolis, doors, architectural wonders of India, women in architecture and indigenous designs — to popularise culture for the global audience.

An event like this has inspired young artists like Ajmera to dream big. “I believe, painting is one of the oldest art forms, which helps in expressing emotions and ideas that are unique to every individual. I found, in the digital era, everything has been generalised and widely available. Therefore, to find a niche product for an individual, you need to turn to an artist like me, who can depict individual’s personality on a fabric. My art form is rare; you will find a lot of artists who paint on canvas but very rarely, someone who can paint the thoughts on fabric and make them special,” says Ajmera, who fine-tuned her skills over a period of time and launched her start-up two years ago to promote her work.

Enthused by the success of the Beinnale, Ajmera says her long term vision now is to recruit, train and partner with other young girls and housewives who have a hidden talent but do not know how to channel their interests and hobbies and earn money from it. “My products at the art bazaar created curiosity and demand and that inspires me to take collective creativity to a new level.”

With all attention riveted on the Art-Architecture-Design Biennale this past week, many artists, architects, designers, photographers, collectors, connoisseurs, curators, gallerists, and youth converged at the historic fort to initiate cultural dialogue, forge friendships and establish a network for opportunities. It evoked a lot of interest among the discerning. There is a buzz that the art bazaar is taking art to the masses too. The Biennale has provided a global platform and will help art reach out to a larger audience, according to many upcoming artists.