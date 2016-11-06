Delhi

Delhi continues to grope in the dark

The smog has cricketers ‘stumped’ too. Here, members of the Bengal Ranji team are seen leaving the Ferozeshah Kotla stadium after their match was called off due to poor visibility. Photo : R. V. Moorthy

The national capital seems to have no answers to the thick smog that has engulfed the city

Such a high: Vinay Tataria, 28, a sustainable architect, balances on a 42-metre-long highline strung 70 metres above the ground near Duke’s Nose, a popular destination in the Western Ghats near Lonavala, Pune. Highlining is extreme slacklining, the sport of balancing on a rope fixed above the ground but not stretched tightly.

A glimpse into the ropes of highlining in India

Protesters during a clash at Khajoori.

In pictures: clashes erupt across northeast Delhi

Traffic moves on a smoggy weather as the Delhi's Air Quality touches to Hazardous Category in New Delhi.

Living with rising pollution

Humayun's Tomb in Nizamuddin

Monuments by night

With the times: A smart classroom at Shaheed Hemu Kalani Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya government school in Lajpat Nagar, New Delhi. The Delhi government has been giving schools and education a much-needed makeover, including introducing modern seating modules, smart blackboards and other technology aids to make learning fun.

Delhi government schools make a difference

By hook or by crook: Milk cans dangle from the train window as the Haryana landscape blurs past.

Milk run — unprocessed, fresh produce goes to Delhi from Haryana

