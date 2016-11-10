Cops impound old vehicles, trucks turned away from Delhi

A day after Lieutenant-Governor Najeeb Jung issued directions to the Delhi Police and the Transport Department, a special drive to check pollution saw 236 non-distant vehicles being turned away from Delhi borders and 568 vehicles challaned for not having pollution under control (PUC) certificates.

According to a senior government official, while new PUCs are not being issued in line with National Green Tribunal directions, an estimated 100 vehicles had been impounded by it over the few weeks for not having valid PUCs.

Meanwhile, 5,218 ‘old-looking vehicles’ were inspected out of which 11 were found to be older than 15 years and were impounded.

Apart from the challans, 50 major construction works were stopped by the police.

The drive comes a day after the Delhi Police and the Transport Department were asked to stop overloaded and non-destined trucks from neighbouring Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana from entering the Capital.

Both agencies were also instructed to take up robust checking of PUC certificates and take strictest action against violators in addition to installing smoke meters at all borders.