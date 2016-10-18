Concerned over garbage dumped in landfills: SC

“People are dying” due to lack of proper disposal of waste, the Supreme Court said on Monday as it expressed concern over garbage dumped at landfill sites in the Capital.

“I have seen some TV reports where it was pointed out that people are dying (due to lack of garbage disposal). What are you doing,” a bench headed by Justice M. B. Lokur asked Solicitor General (SG) Ranjit Kumar, who was appearing for the Delhi Chief Secretary.

“On the next date of hearing, we will come up with instructions whether these landfill sites can be moved to some other place and what steps are being taken to remove the garbage,” Mr. Kumar said.

The SG added that the October 6 meeting between the Lieutenant Governor and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal could not take place as the CM was unwell and a meeting in this regard was held on Sunday where the garbage issue was discussed. — PTI