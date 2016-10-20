Ahead of elections, Congress launches ‘Meri Dilli, Mere Sapne’ initiative

With an eye on the municipal elections next year and possible polls in 21 Assembly seats, the Delhi Congress on Tuesday launched an initiative to gather feedback from voters to prepare a “roadmap” for the Capital.

The ‘Mere Dilli, Mere Sapne’ programme will cover the entire city, but will first cover the 21 Assembly constituencies that may see fresh elections. Delhi Congress president Ajay Maken said the party expected elections in these constituencies as the MLAs concerned had been embroiled in an office-of-profit controversy after being appointed parliamentary secretaries to Ministers.

Eye on polls

Mr. Maken said he expected the 21 MLAs to be disqualified, forcing elections for their seats.

In preparation for these polls and the 2017 municipal elections, the Congress has come up with a door-to-door survey to find out what voters are most concerned about. The over 13,000 polling stations in Delhi have been divided into 3,857 sectors and senior leaders have been given responsibility of these, said Mr. Maken.

Over 50,000 Congress workers will fan out across the city to collect voters’ opinions and feedback during the next six months. Each sector’s feedback will be compiled into a document titled ‘Meri Dilli, Mere Sapne’. Then, Mr. Maken said, international and national experts would be consulted to come up with “true solutions” to the problems facing Delhi. He said the compilation of all the feedback would be titled ‘Hamari Dilli, Hamare Sapne’.

“We are crowd-sourcing the roadmap to take Delhi forward, not coming up with it behind closed doors,” said Mr. Maken.

In 12 of the 21 Assembly seats, the programme has already started with the appointment of sector in-charges and observers. The door-to-door surveys will begin after Diwali. In case the 21 seats do not go to polls, the survey will continue with the municipal polls in mind.

The Congress will be looking at solid waste management, fiscal management, primary health and primary education when it comes to the municipal corporations.