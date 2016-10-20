Delhi

Ahead of elections, Congress launches ‘Meri Dilli, Mere Sapne’ initiative

Delhi Congress president Ajay Maken announcingthe launch of the initiativeon Tuesday.photo: special arrangement

Delhi Congress president Ajay Maken announcingthe launch of the initiativeon Tuesday.photo: special arrangement  

With an eye on the municipal elections next year and possible polls in 21 Assembly seats, the Delhi Congress on Tuesday launched an initiative to gather feedback from voters to prepare a “roadmap” for the Capital.

The ‘Mere Dilli, Mere Sapne’ programme will cover the entire city, but will first cover the 21 Assembly constituencies that may see fresh elections. Delhi Congress president Ajay Maken said the party expected elections in these constituencies as the MLAs concerned had been embroiled in an office-of-profit controversy after being appointed parliamentary secretaries to Ministers.

Eye on polls

Mr. Maken said he expected the 21 MLAs to be disqualified, forcing elections for their seats.

In preparation for these polls and the 2017 municipal elections, the Congress has come up with a door-to-door survey to find out what voters are most concerned about. The over 13,000 polling stations in Delhi have been divided into 3,857 sectors and senior leaders have been given responsibility of these, said Mr. Maken.

Over 50,000 Congress workers will fan out across the city to collect voters’ opinions and feedback during the next six months. Each sector’s feedback will be compiled into a document titled ‘Meri Dilli, Mere Sapne’. Then, Mr. Maken said, international and national experts would be consulted to come up with “true solutions” to the problems facing Delhi. He said the compilation of all the feedback would be titled ‘Hamari Dilli, Hamare Sapne’.

“We are crowd-sourcing the roadmap to take Delhi forward, not coming up with it behind closed doors,” said Mr. Maken.

In 12 of the 21 Assembly seats, the programme has already started with the appointment of sector in-charges and observers. The door-to-door surveys will begin after Diwali. In case the 21 seats do not go to polls, the survey will continue with the municipal polls in mind.

The Congress will be looking at solid waste management, fiscal management, primary health and primary education when it comes to the municipal corporations.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 20, 2020 12:45:17 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/Ahead-of-elections-Congress-launches-%E2%80%98Meri-Dilli-Mere-Sapne%E2%80%99-initiative/article16076698.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY