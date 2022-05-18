‘99% DTC fleet past their use-by date’

With six public buses catching fire in the Capital over the last month, the BJP’s Delhi unit chief wrote to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday demanding a probe into the maintenance of Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta alleged that it was due to rampant corruption that the DTC was now standing at the “altar of destruction”.

A senior government official said a committee of experts was working on investigating such incidents — the latest among which occurred when a bus being operated under the cluster scheme burst into flames in Govindpuri on Tuesday — and suggesting pre-emptive solutions.

“The past one month saw six DTC buses being reduced to ashes after catching fire. This shows how badly everything is being governed by the Kejriwal government,” Mr. Gupta alleged in his letter to Mr. Shah.

He added that the case of DTC buses shows how the Delhi government is risking people’s lives. The age of a bus is generally 8 - 12 years and today over 99% of buses in the Capital’s public fleet were over 12 years old, he said.

The senior government official added, “We are in the process of getting such incidents analysed by an expert committee. The experts will suggest both pre-emptive solutions and recommend steps for better maintenance of buses.”