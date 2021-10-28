97% people surveyed have antibodies against COVID-19 in Delhi: Minister

Ninety-seven per cent of 28,000 people, whose blood samples were collected in September from across the city, have developed antibodies against COVID-19, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Thursday.

Blood samples of random people of different age groups were collected as part of a serological survey to check how many of them have developed antibodies against the virus.

"Overall positivity is 97%. All 11 districts have a positivity above 95%," Health Minister Satyendar Jain said while addressing the media.

Last such full survey done in January had shown that 56.13% of people surveyed had antibodies.