95-year-old dies day after getting FIR registered

A 95-year-old man died on Sunday night, a day after he finally got his FIR registered against a BJP leader and four others from Tugalpur village of Knowledge park in Greater Noida for assaulting and conspiring against him in order to illegally obtain his property on January 14.

According to the police, Atar Singh died on Sunday night due to prolonged illness. He was cremated on Monday morning .

Atar, a resident of Tugalpur village in Greater Noida lived with his brother’s family. His wife died a few years after marriage. He had alleged in his FIR that he was cheated by a BJP leader Teja Gurjar, his younger brother Jay Singh and three others named Parvinder Nagar, Subodh Kumar and Shahabuddin from his village, who all misled him into giving his thumbprint on some papers to transfer his property to Parvinder Nagar.

Assaulted by accused

His relatives had informed that he was operated on January 31 for a fracture of hip bone which he had received after being assaulted by the accused on January 14. Since then he had been bedridden. He took his last breath on Sunday night only after getting the FIR registered for which he had been waiting since last one month.

Ajay Singh, nephew of the victim said that his uncle died after fighting a battle during his last days. After his death, his family will continue to fight for the justice which he had sought, said Ajay.

The allegations were however denied by Mr. Gurjar, who has been a member of BJP since 1991. He said that the victim is known to him, but he didn’t cheat him. It was Atar and his family who cheated him and his brother by selling an already acquired land.

“The land which is in question was acquired by the authority in 1998. But its legal papers were not made. Later Atar sold the same land to my brother in July 2014 at ₹23 lakh. When we got to know about his fraud, we asked to pay our money back. But he filed a case against us,” said Mr. Gurjar.

Recorded statement

Meanwhile, police said that they had recorded the statement of Atar before his death.

“The statements were recorded and the allegations are being investigated,” said Station House Officer at Knowledge Park Arvind Patha.