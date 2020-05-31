Delhi

9 new cases in Gautam Buddha Nagar

Nine more people, including five persons associated with a media house, tested positive for COVID-19 in U.P.’s Gautam Buddha Nagar on Sunday, taking the total in the district to 414, officials said.

Also, one patient was discharged, leaving 113 active cases, they said.

The district has so far recorded seven deaths due to the deadly virus. Among the new patients are four men aged 22, 27, 28, 45 and a woman aged 28 — all of them relatives of a person who works at Zee Media office in Noida and had tested positive for COVID-19, the official said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 31, 2020 11:47:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/9-new-cases-in-gautam-buddha-nagar/article31718151.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY