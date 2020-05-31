9 new cases in Gautam Buddha Nagar

Nine more people, including five persons associated with a media house, tested positive for COVID-19 in U.P.’s Gautam Buddha Nagar on Sunday, taking the total in the district to 414, officials said.

Also, one patient was discharged, leaving 113 active cases, they said.

The district has so far recorded seven deaths due to the deadly virus. Among the new patients are four men aged 22, 27, 28, 45 and a woman aged 28 — all of them relatives of a person who works at Zee Media office in Noida and had tested positive for COVID-19, the official said.