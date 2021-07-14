800 govt. teachers finish English language course

The Delhi government in collaboration with Regional English Language Office, US Embassy, has completed the training of 800 teachers who have received the Tesol Core Certification Programme, an official said on Tuesday.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia that the programme has solidified every teacher’s command over the language and that the government was focusing on mentoring and training teachers.

“We all have been deeply concerned about what the future brings for our students, with the ongoing pandemic but I am rest assured that programmes like these will train our students who will impact lakhs of students and reassure them that they deserve quality education, no matter what it takes,” Mr. Sisodia said at an event to felicitate the teachers.