About 75% of problems in old age can be attributed to osteoporosis, doctors at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) said here on Thursday.

This gradual weakening of bones happens to due to lack of awareness, poor diet devoid of vitamin D and lethargy, leading to poor bone mobility and accelerated risk of fractures.

Speaking at a press conference, the head of Department of Orthopedics at AIIMS, Rajesh Malhotra, highlighted the need to improve orthopaedic care across the nation. Other doctors at the conference too stressed the need to take preventive measures.

Periodic exercise

Foods rich in vitamin D, ample exposure to sunlight, limited doses of fortified food and periodic exercise are some of the steps to avoid early weakening of bones, Dr. Malhotra said.

Dctors have appealed to the government to formulate a policy and establish rehabilitation centres across the nation to educate and treat patients, he added.

Weak bones

Dr. Malhotra said the elderly population, especially in India, is at a risk of progressive “fragility fractures” due to weak bones. These fractures often lead to death or disability and can cause an “epidemic” in future. This, Dr. Malhotra added, will be a “hip attack”.

To spread awareness on the issue, AIIMS doctors will organise a ‘Walk for Care of Elderly’ at India Gate on Friday.