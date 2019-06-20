7 rescued as fire breaks out in parking lot

Seven persons were rescued after a fire broke out in the parking lot of a residential colony in south-east Delhi’s Abul Fazal Enclave in the early hours of Wednesday, a Delhi Fire Service official said.

The fire department said that a six-year-old boy sustained minor injuries in the incident and was taken to a nearby hospital. He was discharged after treatment. Three cars, four motorcycles and two scooters were gutted in the fire. “A short-circuit in the electric meter at the parking lot led to the fire,” the officer said.