7 more held for Cong. leader’s murder

Seven more persons have been arrested in connection with the murder of Congress leader Vikas Chaudhary last month, the police said on Tuesday.

Four persons have been arrested earlier in this connection and more arrests are likely, they said.

The arrested have been identified as Atul, Saurabh, Sunil alias Monu, Amardeep alias Honey, Dharamjeet, Naveen and Sooraj.

While Atul, Saurabh, Monu and Honey were present outside the gym at the time of the murder, the remaining three had provided shelter and logistics to those who fired shots at Chaudhary, said Faridabad Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday.

Saurabh and Atul had also carried out the recce of Chaudhary’s house and gym at the instance of one Sachin before the murder.

Gangster Kaushal’s wife Roshni, his servant Naresh alias Chand, Harender and Manjesh were earlier arrested in this connection and the name of these seven accused had come up during their interrogation.

Nabbed after a tip-off

Crime Branch Sector 30 had got a tip-off after which a trap was laid on Tigaon Road and Saurabh and Atul were arrested. Two pistols and six cartridges were seized from them.

The rest four were arrested by DLF Crime Branch team in Surajkund and their car was seized.

Saurabh told the police that as per the plan they had reached outside the gym in two separate cars on June 27 morning.

Five persons in a sedan parked their car outside the gym and two of them shot Chaudhary. They then sped off in the car which was driven by Sachin.

They abandoned the car in Sector 76 and drove away in another car.

Saurabh and his three associates, armed with weapons, were seated in a car parked around 100 m away from the murder spot to give back-up.

Saurabh, Atul, Dharamjeet, Sunil and Naveen hold previous criminal record with cases of murder, robbery, causing hurt and carrying illegal weapons registered against them, said Mr. Kumar. He added that efforts were being made to arrest the remaining accused.

Chaudhary was hit by multiple bullets in Sector 9 at 9.30 a.m. when he came out of the gym.

Sharp criticism

The broad-daylight murder had evoked sharp criticism against the ruling BJP-led government by Congress leaders.