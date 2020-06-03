7-day home quarantine for arriving passengers

All asymptomatic passengers who enter/deboard in the Capital will have to home quarantine themselves for seven days, the Delhi government said on Wednesday.

The government modified the earlier rule that was in-place following the Cenral government guidelines according to which asymptomatic passengers were permitted to leave the point of arrival with the advice that they shall self-monitor their health for 14 days and inform district surveillance officer in case they develop any symptoms.

The order directed airport authorities, railway authorities and transport authorities concerned to provide passenger manifest to the office of Principal Secretary (Revenue)-cum-Divisional Commissioner, GNCT on a daily basis who would forward the manifest to the District Magistrate under whose jurisdiction the passenger resides.

“District Magistrates shall ensure that the passengers are residing in their jurisdiction remain in home quarantine for seven days,” Vijay Dev, Chief Secretary Delhi said in an order.

The government has in its guidelines said that States can develop their own protocol with regards to quarantine and isolation as per their assessment.