Delhi

7-day home quarantine for arriving passengers

All asymptomatic passengers who enter/deboard in the Capital will have to home quarantine themselves for seven days, the Delhi government said on Wednesday.

The government modified the earlier rule that was in-place following the Cenral government guidelines according to which asymptomatic passengers were permitted to leave the point of arrival with the advice that they shall self-monitor their health for 14 days and inform district surveillance officer in case they develop any symptoms.

The order directed airport authorities, railway authorities and transport authorities concerned to provide passenger manifest to the office of Principal Secretary (Revenue)-cum-Divisional Commissioner, GNCT on a daily basis who would forward the manifest to the District Magistrate under whose jurisdiction the passenger resides.

“District Magistrates shall ensure that the passengers are residing in their jurisdiction remain in home quarantine for seven days,” Vijay Dev, Chief Secretary Delhi said in an order.

The government has in its guidelines said that States can develop their own protocol with regards to quarantine and isolation as per their assessment.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 3, 2020 11:54:26 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/7-day-home-quarantine-for-arriving-passengers/article31743125.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY