60 shanties gutted in Bawana fire

Around 60 shanties were gutted in a fire that broke out in a slum cluster in Delhi’s Bawana on Tuesday, officials said.

No injuries were reported, they said.

According to the fire department, a call about the fire at JJ Colony in Bawana was received around 12.35 p.m. Fifteen fire tenders were rushed to the spot, it said.

An autorickshaw and bike, parked in the area, also caught fire, the officials said.

The flames were doused by 2 p.m. The cause of the fire is being ascertained, the officials said.