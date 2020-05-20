534 new coronavirus cases in Delhi in biggest spike in a day

Five hundred and thirty-four new coronavirus cases were reported in Delhi in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 11,088, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Wednesday.
This is the biggest single-day jump in the number of cases in the city so far. With 500 new cases, Tuesday had also recorded the biggest single-day increase till then.
Also, 10 more deaths have been reported, taking the total number of deaths to 176. But all the deaths did not happen in the past 24 hours.
Of the 11,088 cases, 5,192 people have recovered while active cases are 5,720.
