50% govt. employees to work from home: DDMA

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has issued work from home orders for 50% Delhi government employees associated with non-essential services. It has asked private companies to follow staggered office timings and reduce presence and quantum of staffers.

The order comes as a part of measures being adopted by the Delhi government to reduce the spread of COVID-19 here. in the Capital

Delhi chief secretary and DDMA Executive Committee Chairman Vijay Dev said all government offices, autonomous bodies, public sector undertakings, corporations, local bodies will function with officers of grade-one level or equivalent and above to the extent of 100%. per cent.

“The remaining staff will attend up to 50% per cent as per requirement to be assessed by heads of the departments concerned [remaining 50% per cent of the staff will work from home] till December 31, 2020, or till further orders, whichever is earlier,” he added. in the order

The order does not cover departments concerned with essential services, including health, police, home guards and civil defence, district administrations, fire, electricity and water, municipal services among others.