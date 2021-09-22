Delhi

5 arrested for vandalising Owaisi’s house

Five members of Hindu Sena have been arrested for allegedly vandalising the house of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and MP Asaduddin Owaisi in New Delhi district’s Ashoka Road on Tuesday.

DCP (New Delhi) Deepak Yadav said an FIR has been registered in the case.

In a video, Hindu Sena officer-bearer Lalit Kumar said he along with a few other members of the outfit had visited Mr. Owaisi’s house to teach him a lesson “because he speaks against Hindus in every rally and speech”.

The members broke the nameplate and damaged part of a window.


