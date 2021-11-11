496 students from Delhi Govt. schools clear NEET

The Delhi Government on Wednesday said 496 students from its schools have cleared the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET), with 51 of them from just one school in Yamuna Vihar.

Kushal Garg, who secured 700 out of 720, has bagged the 165th rank and secured a seat at AIIMS, the Government said.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tweeting the results said, “History created by a Delhi govt school student Kushal Garg. He has secured 700 marks out of 720. All India Rank 165, secured seat at AIIMS. Father 10th pass, carpenter. Mother 12th pass, House wife Congratulations Kushal. Proud of you [sic].”

Mr. Sisodia said apart from the Yamuna Vihar school students, 28 from a Government school in Paschim Vihar, 16 from a school in IP Extension, 15 each from Loni Road and Molarband schools and 14 students from Rohini have cleared the exam.

Last year, 569 students from Government schools had cleared NEET. Over 15.44 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam this year on September 12 which was conducted at 3,858 centres in 13 languages. of which over 8.7 lakh candidates qualified.