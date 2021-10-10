Delhi

4 firefighters injured during operation

Four firemen sustained injuries after a building collapsed due to an explosion during a firefighting operation in Narela on Saturday, the Delhi Fire Service said.

DFS officials said they received a call at 7.15 a.m. about a fire at a factory in Outer North Delhi’s Narela Industrial Area and a total of 33 fire tenders were pressed into service.

The fire broke out at a paper plates manufacturing unit on the first floor of the building. “During the firefighting operation, there was an explosion and the building collapsed as a result of which a fireman was injured and three others suffered burn injuries,” DFS chief Atul Garg said. The injured firemen were taken to Ganga Ram Hospital.

The factory, which has a basement, ground and two floors, doesn’t have an NOC (non-objection certificate), according to the Fire Department.


