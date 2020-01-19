4 criminals out to murder rival group member held

Four members of a criminal gang were arrested when they were out to allegedly murder a rival gang member in Dwarka, the police said on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said the accused — Praveen alias Tona (22), Ombeer alias Monu (29), Ajay (21) and Rahul (22) — are all members of Raju Basodiya gang.

Basodiya, who is wanted in Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana, has a reward of ₹5 lakh on his arrest.

Previous cases

The police said they received a tip-off on Friday that four members of the gang, carrying firearms, are in Jharoda to commit the murder of a rival group member. A trap was laid and the accused were nabbed, said an officer.

Praveen has attempt to murder and robbery cases registered against him while Ombeer has earlier been arrested under the Excise Act. Ajay and Rahul were roped in by Praveen to join the Basodiya group.

‘Joined gang for fame’

“Ajay and Rahul started working for the group as they wanted fame in the criminal world,” Mr. Alphonse said.