33-year-old accidentally fires at friend, arrested

A 33-year-old man was arrested for accidentally shooting at his friend while showing off his pistol in Lahori Gate area. An automatic pistol and the weapon used for committing the crime were recovered from him, the police said on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Ram Gopal Naik said that the accused, Danish alias Zuhaib alias Makku, is a resident of Ballimaran.

According to the police, on August 26, one Saleem told them that when he was sitting with his friends Jalaluddin and Soofiyan on the terrace of his house and having drinks, Danish and another friend came and joined them. “He whipped out a pistol and fired a shot in the air. Thereafter, to show off, he again fired in the direction of Jalaluddin. The bullet hit him in the stomach and blood started oozing out. Scared, he fled the spot,” Mr. Naik said adding that Jalaluddin was rushed to the hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

Based on a complaint, a case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and under relevant Sections of the Arms Act was registered against Danish at Lahori Gate police station.

Mr. Naik said that they received a tip-off that Danish would come near Shanti Van on Ring Road after which a trap was laid and the accused was arrested. “After frisking him, an automatic pistol and the weapon used in the commission of the crime was recovered,” the officer said.

Police said that Danish is an illiterate and started doing odd jobs at an early age.