3 members of Neeraj Bawana gang arrested after gunfight

The accused were involved in an extortion and firing case

The Delhi police on Tuesday said that three members of the Neeraj Bawana gang were arrested early on Tuesday after an exchange of fire in north-west Delhi’s Karala.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said that the accused have been identified as Manish Dabas (27), resident of Ladpur Village, Deepak alias Katia (26), resident of Sultanpur Dabas, and Prince Panchal (23), resident of Burari.

The police said that Manish and Deepak got bullet injuries but are stable. The three were involved in an extortion case and firing outside the house of a businessman in north-west Delhi’s Model Town.

Threats to businessman

The police said that the businessman received a threat call on October 2, wherein the caller said that he belongs to Neeraj Bawana gang and demanded ₹50 lakh.

On October 21, the complainant again received an extortion call and the caller threatened to kill him or his family members if he did not fulfil their demand.

On Saturday, they fired multiple rounds near his house, the police said.

During investigation, the police got a tip-off on Monday that three members of the gang will come near Karala village, Mr. Yadav said, adding that a trap was laid and the accused were arrested.

Exchange fire

“They were signalled to stop, but they tried to escape and accelerated the car. Their car stuck at the road side, following which two of them came out of the vehicle and fired at the police. The police also fired four rounds in which Dabas and Deepak got injured,” he said.