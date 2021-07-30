3 inter-State arms traffickers held, weapons

Police on alert ahead of I-Day celebrations

In two separate operations, a team of Special Cell has arrested an inter-State firearms traffickers and recovered 25 pistols and 75 live cartridges from their possession, said a senior police officer on Thursday. The arrested have been identified as Suraj Parmar from M.P. and Ravi Kumar and Pradeep Kumar from Uttar Pradesh, the police said.

DCP (Special Cell) Pramod Kushwah said that acting on a tip-off, a police team led by Inspector Shiv Kumar conducted two operations and arrested the accused and recovered weapons.

I-Day alert

Keeping in mind the upcoming Independence Day celebrations, all units of the Special Cell have been put on high alert.

He added that several gangs are indulging in supply of illegal weapons to criminals in Delhi-NCR and neighbouring areas.