3 held for ‘slaughtering cows, attacking police’

Two persons were arrested and one minor apprehended for allegedly slaughtering cows and then attempting to kill police officers who were trying to catch them, the police said on Thursday.

DCP (East) Priyanka Kashyap said that the accused have been identified as Faizan alias Kabootar and Junaid alias Panna.

The police said that in the early hours of October 24, around 4 a.m., when police officers were patrolling in Patparganj industrial area, a biker informed them about cows being slaughtered by a few persons. The police reached the spot and saw three-four persons fleeing as they saw the police.

The police tried to intercept the car but the driver tried to escape by hitting the officers’ bike. A head constable got injured but they continued to chase the car, the police said, adding that the accused then fired at the police party and a constable sustained injuries on his chest. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is undergoing treatment. A case was registered and investigation was taken up.

The police said that on October 26, an information was received regarding one of the accused persons after which a trap was laid and Faizan was arrested. During the search of the car, two choppers were recovered, police said. On his instance, Junaid was arrested and the minor was also apprehended, Ms. Kashyap said adding that they were all living in Kardampuri.

The police said that during interrogation, it was revealed that the accused had lifted a cow from Khichripur and were searching for a place to slaughter it. When they found the place, the police arrived.