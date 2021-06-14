3 held for robbing man of mobile phone, cash

Three people have been arrested for allegedly robbing a man in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar, the police said on Sunday.

The accused have been identified as Rohit, Chandan Kumar Rai, and Malloda alias Varsha, they said.

The complainant in the case, Rohit Taneja from Lajpat Nagar, told the police that on Saturday while going back home, a woman signalled him to stop near Saket Court, saying her friend was lying injured near a hospital, an officer said.

Mr. Taneja along with the woman reached the hospital where he saw two men waiting at the spot. The three then robbed him of his mobile phone, documents and around ₹8,000-₹10,000 cash, the officer said. The accused then sped off in an autorickshaw.

During investigation, the autorickshaw was found registered in one Harish’s name. The police along with the complainant reached Harsh’s house following which Rohit was arrested, said DCP (South) Atul Kumar Thakur. Based on Rohit's disclosure, Malloda and Rai were also arrested. The autorickshaw, cash and Aadhaar card were recovered from their possession.