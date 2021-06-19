Delhi

3 held for duping people on pretext of jobs in airlines

Three men have been arrested for allegedly duping people on the pretext of getting them jobs in private airlines as well as the Airports Authority of India, the police said on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Himanshu Thakur, Subham Tiwari and Ajay Thakur. The matter came to notice after a complaint was filed at the IGI Airport police station by Surender Singh.

In his complaint, Singh said in October last, he received a call from a man who offered him a job at a private airline. The man asked him to pay registration fee. Singh deposited the money, but the caller kept on asking for more under various pretenses. This way, the complainant ended up depositing ₹1,60,000 in a bank account held by the accused but never got the job. Probe began and the accused were held, the police added.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 19, 2021 2:19:16 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/3-held-for-duping-people-on-pretext-of-jobs-in-airlines/article34854361.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY