3 deaths and 51 new COVID-19 cases reported in the Capital

Three deaths due to COVID-19 and 51 new cases were reported in Delhi on Thursday, taking the total number of deaths to 12 and cases to 720, stated a daily health bulletin of the Delhi government.

Out of the total 720 cases reported so far, 682 people are still at hospitals and 25 have been discharged.

A total of 2,664 people were in different quarantine facilities, while around 18,500 people were home-quarantined, according to the government.

Meanwhile, Bengali Market, Sadar Bazar, and a slum in south Moti Bagh were added on Thursday to an earlier list of 20 containment zones. Also, following directions of New Delhi District Magistrate, the New Delhi Municipal Council has carried out a disinfection drive on sealed areas of Bengali Market, Babar Road, and adjoining lanes, residential complexes and parks.

Three people had tested positive in the area for COVID-19.

On Thursday, the Delhi government removed G.B. Pant Hospital from a list of dedicated COVID-19 hospitals, as other patients, who have been receiving treatment at the hospital, were facing difficulties. Instead of using G.B. Pant Hospital for COVID-19 treatment, Lok Nayak Hospital will increase its capacity by 500 beds, a Delhi government order said. The OPD service at Maharaja Agrasen Hospital has been shut after at least eight cases of COVID-19 were reported at the hospital.

On March 10, a woman was admitted at the hospital and then referred to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, where she was tested positive for COVID-19. Later six employees of Maharaja Agrasen Hospital were also tested positive for COVID-19, the police said. Later, another patient who was admitted in Maharaja Agrasen Hospital was tested positive and she died on April 4.

The police said that the family of the deceased had not informed anyone that she had tested positive for COVID-19 and that several people attended the cremation. Later, the deceased’s son also tested positive for COVID-19.

The Delhi police on Thursday registered an FIR against the management of Maharaja Agrasen Hospital for alleged negligence in informing the matter to local authorities and handing the body in violation of government guidelines.

Out of 114 quarantined healthcare workers of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, two have tested positive so far.

(with inputs from

Hemani Bhandari)