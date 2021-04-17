3 arrested after brief exchange of fire during robbery attempt

Accused have previous criminal record; two of them sustained injuries on their legs

Three men were arrested after a brief exchange of fire for an alleged robbery attempt in north-east Delhi’s Bhajanpura on Thursday night, police said.

The accused, Sabir (30), Ravi (32) and Zuber (22), have previous criminal record. Sabir and Ravi sustained bullet injuries on their legs and were shifted to a hospital for treatment, they said.

According to the police, while Bhajanpura SHO Ashok Sharma along with his team was enforcing night curfew in the area on Thursday night, he noticed three persons on a scooty trying to rob a person. Sensing police presence, they tried to escape but were chased by Mr. Sharma.

The staffers at the picket tried to stop them but they opened fire, police said, adding that the accused lost balance of the vehicle and fell on the road. Thereafter, they again fired at the police team while trying to run away on foot.

Head constable Anil and constable Joginder retaliated in self defence during which Sabir and Ravi got shot in their legs, said Sanjay Kumar Sain, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East).

A case was registered and all the three accused have been arrested, he said.

A sophisticated pistol with six live cartridges, a countrymade pistol with one live round and a used cartridge were seized along with the stolen scooty, the DCP said.