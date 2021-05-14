250 ICU beds attached to Lok Nayak to become functional today: CM

He says 250 more to be available soon

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday visited the makeshift COVID treatment facility coming up at the Ramlila Main attached to the Lok Nayak Hospital here. He thanked doctors, engineers and workers who worked round the clock on a war footing to construct the facility, which has 500 ICU beds in just 15 days.

According to Mr. Kejriwal, 250 ICU beds at the facility would become available on May 15 and 250 more would be available over the next two days. Health Minister Satyendar Jain also accompanied Mr. Kejriwal to oversee the preparations.

‘Situation improving’

“I visited the GTB Hospital on Wednesday where another 500 ICU beds have been set up. This makes the total count to 1,000 ICU beds. Another 200 ICU beds are being prepared at the Radha Soami COVID facility in Chhatarpur, which means a total of 1,200 ICU beds will be added in Delhi in the next 1-2 days. The COVID situation in Delhi is improving, because of which lesser beds are getting occupied in the hospitals. However, ICU beds are still full,” he also said.

This, Mr. Kejriwal said, meant the hospital system still had serious patients and so more ICU beds were required.

While the oxygen situation had been managed, he said, it was time to ensure that as many citizens as possible were vaccinated as soon as possible.