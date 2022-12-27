247 fresh dengue cases last week, toll at 7 so far this year

December 27, 2022 01:14 am | Updated 01:14 am IST - New Delhi

The Capital has confirmed two more deaths due to dengue this year, while 247 cases of the vector-borne disease were reported over the past week (till December 23), according to a civic report on Monday.

As per the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the victims were a 22-year-old male and a 21-year-old female who died on October 24 and November 2, respectively. On December 19, the civic body had said that five deaths due to dengue had occurred between September and November, which were confirmed by the dengue death review committee.

So far this year, dengue has recorded a caseload of 4,361 and a death toll of seven.

“Few more deaths, suspected to be due to dengue, are still under review,” said a senior MCD official. Last year, in its worst dengue outbreak since 2015, the city recorded 23 deaths and 9,613 cases.

Of last week’s 247 cases, 214 were marked under the ‘untraced after investigation’ category, while 27 were recorded in areas under the MCD’s jurisdiction.

The city recorded 766 cases during December 1-23, while the count in October and November stood at 1,238 and 1,420, respectively.

Of this year’s total caseload, close to 1,500 have been marked ‘untraced after investigation’. Last year, over 2,900 cases were marked under this category.

Meanwhile, more than half of the cases — 2,589 out of 4,361 — have been recorded in areas under the MCD’s jurisdiction.

“There are very few backlog cases in the weekly case numbers, most of them are fresh dengue cases. However, a marginal dip in the numbers can be observed over the past weeks. It is likely that there will be further in the coming weeks, but people need to stay alert and take precautions,” said the MCD official.