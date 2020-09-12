24-yr-old trader arrested for molesting several women

He faces two FIRs already, say police

A man has been arrested for allegedly molesting women on isolated roads in the city, the police said on Friday.

The 24-year-old trader, Tauseef Khan, was seen groping a woman on August 13 in Daryaganj on a CCTV footage, they said.

The incident happened when the trader stalked and groped the victim when she was about to enter her home. After committing the crime, he fled the spot. The woman then lodged a complaint at Daryaganj police station following which an FIR was registered under the Indian Penal Code section of molestation. A team was then formed to nab the accused. During the investigation, CCTV footage of around 20 cameras was scanned. A scooty was seen in few cameras following which the registration number of the two-wheeler was taken down, an officer said.

“The vehicle was registered in the name of a person, who lives in east Delhi. A team reached the house. The house owner informed that the particular vehicle is with his relative, who lives in the Old Delhi. The accused was then nabbed,” said an officer. “The accused confessed to the crime. He said in the evenings, he stalks women on his scooty and then molests them. He admitted of molesting more than 30 women in the last two months,” said an officer.

The police said they have only two FIRs registered against him. Based on his confession, the police will reach out to other victims.