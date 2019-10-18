Delhi

232 potholes to be fixed by Friday: CM

283 broken roads will be repaired by Oct. 31; 272 uneven roads will be resurfaced by Nov. 30

More than 10 days after 50 MLAs visited city’s PWD roads to look for potholes, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said 232 potholes spotted during the visit will be repaired by Friday.

Also, 283 patches of broken roads will be repaired by October 31 and 272 uneven roads will be resurfaced by November 30.

The Chief Minister said that there are 392 problematic spots where construction works by various agencies are in progress.

“I have called a meeting of all the departments and agencies concerned on October 23 and the deadline for the completion of construction works will be given to them at the meeting.”

