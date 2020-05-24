23 cases reported from govt. night shelter in city

As many as 23 people from a Delhi government-run night shelter on AIIMS premises have tested positive for COVID-19, authorities said.
“The night shelter has been sanitised and about 50 people who came in contact with them are quarantined at the night shelter,” an official said. The official said people used common bathrooms and this could have led to the spread of the disease.
The night shelter is run by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB). A DUSIB official said that the caretaker of the night shelter has also tested positive. “Most of the people are from outside Delhi and have come for treatment at AIIMS,” the official said.
“On Monday, two people from the shelter first tested positive after they went to another hospital in Karol Bagh for treatment. More people were tested and 21 of them tested positive on Thursday,” the official said.
