Delhi

23 cases reported from govt. night shelter in city

Shelter sanitised; 50 people who came in contact with them quarantined

As many as 23 people from a Delhi government-run night shelter on AIIMS premises have tested positive for COVID-19, authorities said.

“The night shelter has been sanitised and about 50 people who came in contact with them are quarantined at the night shelter,” an official said. The official said people used common bathrooms and this could have led to the spread of the disease.

The night shelter is run by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB). A DUSIB official said that the caretaker of the night shelter has also tested positive. “Most of the people are from outside Delhi and have come for treatment at AIIMS,” the official said.

“On Monday, two people from the shelter first tested positive after they went to another hospital in Karol Bagh for treatment. More people were tested and 21 of them tested positive on Thursday,” the official said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 24, 2020 12:36:41 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/23-cases-reported-from-govt-night-shelter-in-city/article31661403.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY