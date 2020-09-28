21-year-old held for killing roommate in Govindpuri

‘Victim had affair with accused’s niece’

A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his roommate on suspicion of having an affair with his niece in south-east Delhi’s Govindpuri area, the police said on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Suman, a resident of Tugalakabad village, they said.

On September 17, the police received an information regarding an injured person, found in his room in Kangar Mohalla, Tugalakabad village.

The police rushed to the spot and found the person injured and unconscious. He was bleeding from his nose and mouth. He was taken to AIIMS where he was declared brought dead, a senior police officer said.

During enquiry, his roommate Suman was identified as Kamlesh (20).

The police said the autopsy report of the deceased stated that lacerated wounds was the cause of Kamlesh’s death. A murder case was then registered at Govindpuri police station, they said.

CCTV footage

The footage of CCTV installed in the area were analysed. The footage revealed that there was a contradiction in the versions of Suman, who was seen entering and leaving the house at the time of Kamlesh’s death.

“Later, the accused admitted to kill the deceased with scissor while he was asleep in his room,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-East) R.P. Meena said.

He was arrested on Friday and the scissor used in commission of the crime was also recovered, the DCP said.

During interrogation, Suman revealed that Kamlesh was working with him in a sewing cloth factory in Tugalkabad Village.

Kamlesh had developed a relationship with the accused’s distant niece who lives in Mujaffarpur, Bihar and he used to talk to her, the police said.

He had warned Kamlesh, but the victim continued keeping in touch with her and this was the bone of contention between them, they said.

On September 17, Suman had an heated argument with Kamlesh in the afternoon over the same issue. Around 7.30 p.m., he returned from work and found that the Kamlesh was sleeping, the DCP said.

He killed him with a scissor in his sleep, the police added.