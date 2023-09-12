HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

2020 riots | Court reserves order on Sharjeel Imam’s bail

In custody since January 28, 2020, Imam was later charged under provisions of the UAPA

September 12, 2023 02:33 am | Updated 02:34 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Student activist Sharjeel Imam was arrested for allegedly delivering an inflammatory speech against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Student activist Sharjeel Imam was arrested for allegedly delivering an inflammatory speech against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

A court here on Monday reserved for September 25 its order on the bail plea of student activist Sharjeel Imam, who has been in custody since January 28, 2020.

Mr. Imam was arrested in a case relating to alleged inflammatory speeches against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. He was initially booked under the IPC sections pertaining to sedition, among others.

Later, he, along with Umar Khalid, Asif Iqbal Tanha, Safoora Zargar, Natasha Narwal and others was booked under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the IPC for alleged consipiracy behind the 2020 riots in the national capital.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat of Karkardooma Court was hearing the plea of Mr. Imam, seeking bail on the ground that he has already served half the maximum prison sentence of seven years under the UAPA

Delhi Police submitted that he has been booked for multiple offences and CrPC Section 436A pertains to only one of them.

Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Amit Prasad submitted that the seriousness of the offences must be considered before granting bail.

The court also decided to start day-to-day hearings on framing charges against the multiple accused in the 2020 riots case. The matter will be heard again on September 14.

Related Topics

Delhi / riots / Delhi violence 2020 / police / judiciary (system of justice)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.