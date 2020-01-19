2013 Gandhi Nagar rape convict assaults journalist

A journalist, who was reporting on the proceedings at Karkardooma Court for the 2013 Gandhi Nagar rape case, was assaulted by one of the convicts on Saturday afternoon, the police said.

The woman, working with television media, said all the reporters were outside the courtroom when the incident happened.

Many journalists were recording convict Pradeep being escorted out of the courtroom by police officers when he started abusing the mediapersons.

Convict turns violent

The convict then suddenly turned violent and attacked the journalist, she told the police.

The reporter said he first slapped her and then hit her arm after which her phone, with which she was recording the video, fell on the floor.

The woman then submitted a complaint with the police regarding the attack after which she was taken for medical examination.

The police said a case under Sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against Pradeep.

In April 2013, Pradeep and Manoj raped a five-year-old girl, who was found 40 hours after the incident.

The two men have been convicted for the crime on Saturday.